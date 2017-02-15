Melanie Lynskey, Danielle Brooks, Tony Hale, John Gallagher, Jr., and newcomer Sophia Mitri Schloss are starring in the independent family drama “Sadie,” which has wrapped production in Seattle.

Megan Griffiths directed “Sadie” from her own script. Producer Lacey Leavitt (“The Off Hours”) developed the movie at the Sundance Creative Producing Lab, as well as the IFP No Borders Conference and Rotterdam Co-Production Lab. Jennessa West (“Lane 1974”) joined the project as a producer in 2016. Eliza Coburn exec produced.

Schloss stars as a 13-year-old girl who lives at home with her mother while her father serves repeated tours in the military. She’s extremely attached to her father despite his prolonged absence, and when her mother begins dating a new man, she takes extreme measures to end the relationship and safeguard her family through war tactics.

Griffiths’ directing credits include “The Off Hours,” “Eden,” and “Lucky Them.”

“We had a motto on our set, paraphrased from the statement once scrawled on Woody Guthrie’s guitar: ‘This Machine Builds Empathy,'” she said. “Our incredible cast and crew coalesced around this idea. Everyone was ready to make a film that spoke to what was happening politically in this country and beyond.”

Lynskey starred in comedy crime thriller “I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore,” which won the Grand Jury Prize in U.S. Dramatic competition at the Sundance Film Festival last month. Netflix is releasing “I Don’t Feel at Home” on Feb. 24.

Hale has won two Emmys for “Veep” and Brooks stars on “Orange Is the New Black. Gallagher starred in “The Newsroom” and “Short Term 12.”

“Sadie” does not yet have distribution. Griffiths is repped by ICM Partners and Jennifer Au at Untitled.