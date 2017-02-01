Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn will re-team to star in “Dragged Across Concrete,” a crime thriller about police brutality directed by “Bone Tomahawk” filmmaker S. Craig Zahler.

Bloom will introduce the project to buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin, with WME repping U.S. rights.

Keith Kjarval of Unified Pictures is producing along with Dallas Sonnier of Cinestate and Assemble Media’s Jack Heller. Kjarval’s Unified Film Fund I is financing.

Gibson and Vaughn will play cops who are suspended when a video of their strong-arm tactics gets wide attention. They then descend into the criminal underworld to exact vengeance.

Vaughn starred as a sergeant in “Hacksaw Ridge,” which Gibson directed. The movie received six Oscar nominations, including best picture and best director.

Vaughn also starred in Zahler’s prison drama “Brawl in Cell Block 99,” along with Jennifer Carpenter and Don Johnson.

Gibson is represented by CAA and Hansen Jacobson, and Vaughn is repped by WME and Jackoway Tuerman. Zahler is repped by UTA, Cinestate, and Ziffren Brittenham.