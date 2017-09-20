Director of Mel Gibson Movie ‘Professor and the Madman’ Seeks to Seize and Destroy Producer’s Cut

Senior Media Writer @GeneMaddaus
Farhad Safinia
Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images

The director of the Mel Gibson film “The Professor and the Madman” filed for a restraining order on Wednesday, seeking to force producer Voltage Pictures to turn over its cut of the movie so that it can be destroyed.

Farhad Safinia, the director and writer of the film about the Oxford English Dictionary, is accusing Voltage of violating his copyright to the screenplay. He claims he never signed away his right to the project, and never had a formal contract to direct the movie.

In an application to the court, Safinia posted his entire 126-page screenplay as an attachment.

Related

Mel Gibson Sues Voltage Pictures Over Final Cut of ‘Professor and the Madman’

Safinia alleges that Voltage refused to shoot sufficient scenes at Oxford University, and ultimately took the pic away from him. He says the Voltage cut of the film does not reflect his wishes.

“Defendants took the existing footage and pieced it together themselves without my vision or input. I never authorized Defendants to make their version of the film,” Safinia says in a declaration.

Safinia accuses Voltage of screening portions of its cut of the movie for agents at UTA and CAA over the summer, and of shopping the film at the Cannes Film Festival and at the Toronto International Film Festival. He also claims that Voltage has shopped the project to Netflix.

Safinia is asking the court to bar Voltage from releasing the film. He also wants the court to impound Voltage’s copies and allow for Voltage’s version to be destroyed.

Voltage’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad