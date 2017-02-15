Mel Gibson and John Lithgow have closed deals to join Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell in Paramount’s “Daddy’s Home” sequel.

It had been previously reported that the studio was courting Gibson and Lithgow to play the fathers of Wahlberg and Ferrell respectively, and sources now say the deals have closed.

Sean Anders is back as director. He wrote the sequel’s script with John Morris. Gary Sanchez, Ferrell, Adam McKay, Chris Henchy, and Kevin Messick are producing with Morris. Linda Cardellini, Owen Vaccaro and Scarlett Estevez are also returning. The original grossed $240 million worldwide.

Plot details revolve around Wahlberg and Ferrell’s father and step-father characters working together to help raise Wahlberg’s kids from previous marriage. When Gibson and Ferrell’s fathers arrive for Christmas, the family dynamic is tested again — Gibson and Lithgow have their own ideas about how the kids should be raised.

Gibson was recently nominated for a best director Academy Award in “Hacksaw Ridge,” while Lithgow is coming off a SAG win for best actor in a drama series for his performance in “The Crown.”

Both actors are repped by CAA. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.