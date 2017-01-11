Kate Mara’s “Megan Leavey” has been acquired for U.S. distribution by Bleecker Street, which plans a June 9 release.

Bleecker Street bought the true-life story directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite from LD Entertainment. In the film Mara portrays Leavey, a young marine corporal in the K9 unit whose unique discipline and bond with her military combat dog saved many lives during their deployment in Iraq.

The film also stars Edie Falco, Ramon Rodriguez, Bradley Whitford and Common. Cowperthwaite (“Blackfish”) directed from a screenplay by Pamela Gray and the team of Annie Mumolo and Tim Lovestedt.

Producers are Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon and Jennifer Monroe. The film recounts Leavey’s life following the death of her best friend to enlisting in the Marine Corps. When she is assigned to clean up the K9 unit after a disciplinary hearing, she identifies with a particularly aggressive dog, Rex, and is given the chance to train him.

Megan and Rex completed more than 100 missions until an IED explosion injured them.

Andrew Karpen, CEO of Bleecker Street, said, “Megan Leavey’s devotion to our country and to her K9 partner, Rex, are a testament to the strength of our military and the indomitable spirit and honor of our troops. Her story truly exemplifies the kind of heroism and bravery that will touch each and everyone of us as filmgoers.”

The deal was negotiated between Kent Sanderson of Bleecker Street with Avy Eschenasy on behalf of Bleecker Street and attorney Eric Thompson and UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.