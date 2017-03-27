Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer has reached a multi-year deal with Megan Ellison’s Annapurna Pictures to distribute all of Annapurna Pictures’ films in select international territories.

The partnership is set to begin this year with Annapurna’s first distribution title, Kathryn Bigelow’s untitled Detroit riots project, scheduled for release in the U.S. on Aug. 4, 2017.

Ellison announced in January that her company was launching a new distribution division with Marc Weinstock, overseeing alongside marketing chief David Kaminow and Erik Lomis, the distribution president. Annapurna, which was founded by Ellison in 2010, has specialized in adult dramas such as Bigelow’s “Zero Dark Thirty,” “Joy,” “20th Century Women,” “Foxcatcher,” “American Hustle” and “Her.”

Bigelow is producing the film with Annapurna’s Ellison and Matthew Budman. Mark Boal, who wrote the script, and Colin Wilson are also producers with Greg Shapiro executive producing. The release date will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the riots.

The MGM deal will include films produced by Annapurna Pictures covering a footprint comprised of but not limited to Germany, Scandinavia, Latin America, Central Europe, Pan Asia and the Middle East and will include the theatrical, home entertainment and television rights in such films.

“We have been strategically working to enhance the depth of our film pipeline, and it is incredibly exciting to be able to work with Annapurna, who are industry leaders when it comes to identifying and working with quality talent and filmmakers,” said Chris Ottinger, MGM’s President, Worldwide Television Distribution and Acquisitions. “These incredible films deserve to be seen on a global scale and we look forward to giving the worldwide audience the opportunity to do so.”

Lomis said, “Our goal has always been to create films that resonate with the greatest audience possible and we could not be more thrilled to have found a partner in MGM. We look forward to working together and bringing our films to not just the U.S. audience, but the international one as well.”