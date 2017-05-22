Megan Ellison’s Annapurna Teams With eOne on International Distribution

Megan Ellison’s Annapurna Pictures and Entertainment One (eOne) have unveiled a new distribution partnership in a multi-year deal that will begin this summer with Kathryn Bigelow’s “Detroit.”

The film, Annapurna’s inaugural release under their new marketing and distribution arm, will launch in the U.S. on Aug. 4. The partnership covers all media for Annapurna films in five major territories: Canada, Australia and New Zealand, Benelux, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

“Annapurna’s track record of director-driven, award-winning projects continues to raise the bar,” said Steve Bertram, president of Entertainment One’s Global Film Group.

Annapurna President of Distribution Erik Lomis said, “It was important to us that we have a trusted distribution partner in navigating these key international markets and are very excited to join forces with eOne as we continue to expand the outreach of our films across the world.”

The deal was unveiled during the Cannes Film Festival. Annapurna revealed last week that it had joined Amazon Studios for a joint release of Ben Stiller’s comedy “Brad’s Status” and scheduled a Sept. 15 debut date in the U.S.

Amazon Studios came on to co-finance and handle the North American theatrical release of “Brad’s Status” in October. Mike White directed the movie, which also stars Michael Sheen, Luke Wilson, Jenna Fischer, and Austin Abrams.

The eOne deal was negotiated by Chris Corabi, Josh Small, and Don Hardison of Annapurna, with Michal Steinberg and Spyro Markesinis of eOne.