Megan Ellison’s Annapurna Signs Distribution Deals for Japan, France, Italy

Megan Ellison’s Annapurna Pictures has unveiled new distribution partnerships for Japan, France, and Italy in multi-year deals that will begin this summer with Kathryn Bigelow’s “Detroit.”

The film, Annapurna’s inaugural release under its new marketing and distribution arm, will launch in the U.S. on Aug. 4. Longride and Mars will be handling the Japanese and French markets, respectively, with Eagle Pictures and Leone Film Group teaming for Italy.

Each of the new deals will cover both theatrical and home entertainment for “Detroit” as well as all subsequent Annapurna film titles in the respective territories. Earlier this week, Annapurna announced a partnership with distributor eOne covering Canada, Australia and New Zealand, Benelux, Spain, and the United Kingdom.