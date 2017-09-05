Media Luna Acquires Rights To ‘Ana By Day’ (EXCLUSIVE)

BARCELONA — Cologne-based sales company Media Luna has taken international rights – excluding Spain and France – to psychological thriller “Ana by Day,” currently in post-production and directed by Spanish first-timer Andrea Jaurrieta, who also penned the script.

The project first caught international notice when it was selected for the 2013 Ile de France Small is Biútiful forum in Paris, a co-financing event which has showcased key recent Spanish auteur titles such as Dani de la Torre’s “Retribution,” Fernando Franco’s “Dying” and Paula Ortiz’s “The Bride.”

“Ana” is produced by Andrea Jaurrieta P.C. in co-production with France’s Pomme Hurlante Films. Martín Samper at No Hay Banda serves as an associate producer. “Ana” is scheduled to be completed by early 2018.

Key cast includes Ingrid García Johnson (Jaime Rosales’ “Beautiful Youth”), Álvaro Ogalla (Federico Veiroj’s “The Apostate”) and Fernando Albizu (Daniel Sánchez Arévalo’s “Fat People”).

“Ana” explore issues of identity following a responsible and exemplary middle-class woman (García Johnson) who doesn’t feel satisfied with her life and future prospects as she is about to end her PhD in law and get married. Suddenly she learns that a look-alike has taken her place and, for the first time, feels free. She seizes the opportunity to explore her limits and new opportunities.

Jaurrieta trained at prestigious Barcelona film school Escac where directors whose alumni include Juan Antonio Bayona (“A Monster Calls”) and Laura Ferrés, director of 2017 Cannes short winner “The Disinherited.”

“What’s striking about the film is the freshness of the language and the universal message,” said Media Luna CEO Ida Martins. adding it explored said “long-debated topics like identity and dualism” while “portraying the anxieties specific to a new generation.”