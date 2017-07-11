Mediabiz and M3 Film Group Form MBM3 Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Mediabiz International and M3 Film Group have partnered to form MBM3 Films as a development, finance and production company committed to investing into films with budgets ranging from $8 million to $15 million.

MBM3 Films’ initial plans are to invest in five films over the next 12 months.

M3 Film Group is a finance and production company run by Mike Sears from Norsemen Productions (“A Warrior’s Heart”) Michael S. Emerson from Michael S. Emerson Productions and Jason Moring from DDI (“A Quiet Passion”). The company recently provided investment for the animated feature “Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer,” voiced by Josh Hutcherson and Morena Baccarin.

“Combined, MBM3 Films will bring an immense knowledge of the entire production process with a savvy flair for high concept projects that cater to a wide, global audience,” Moring said.

Mediabiz was founded in 2000 and is managed from Montreal with representation in London, Toronto and Los Angeles. Mediabiz is a group of companies dedicated to the development, financing and production for the global market and has participated in the financial structuring of more than $3 billion.

The companies said Tuesday that MBM3 Films has been strategically assembled to combine the equity investments of M3 with the development and debt financing strengths of Mediabiz, Apart from financing, MBM3 Films will assist in securing and overseeing the domestic theatrical release of each film. MBM3 Films will be managed by Moring, Sears, Emerson of M3 and Karine Martin and her team at Mediabiz.

“The M3 team and I share a same understanding of the new challenges our industry is facing,” Martin said. “I believe that our combined experiences and expertise allow for achieving commercially appealing, high quality projects.”