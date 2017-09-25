Dylan O’Brien Returns to ‘Maze Runner’ Franchise in First ‘Death Cure’ Trailer (Watch)

Salvation is the dominant theme in the action-packed trailer for “Maze Runner: The Death Cure.”

In the trailer, Dylan O’Brien’s character (Thomas) and his allies attempt to break into the Last City via train.

“You can’t save everyone,” he’s told by one of his friends.

“I can try,” he replies.

Later in the trailer, O’Brien has a confrontation with Patricia Clarkson’s cold-blooded Ava Paige character, who also tells him that he can either save his friends or he can save everyone.

Fox released the new trailer Monday, four months ahead of its Jan. 26 release. The film has been pushed back a year due to the need for O’Brien to recover from his March, 2016 injuries after an on-set car accident.

The movie — the third in the Maze Runner trilogy — is directed by Wes Ball. O’Brien’s character is on a mission to find a cure to the “Flare,” a deadly disease.

The 2014 original grossed $102 million in U.S. receipts, and 2015 follow-up “The Scorch Trials” tallied $82 million in domestic box office. The films are based on dystopian science-fiction book trilogy, written by James Dashner.

The screenplay for “Maze Runner: The Death Cure” is written by T.S. Nowlin. Producers are Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, Lee Stollman and Wes Ball.

Watch the trailer for “Maze Runner: The Death Cure” below:

