Maya Rudolph to Reunite With Melissa McCarthy in ‘Happytime Murders’

Maya Rudolph has joined Melissa McCarthy in the dark comedy “The Happytime Murders.”

The casting represents a reunion for longtime friends McCarthy and Rudolph, who first shared the big screen in 2011’s comedy blockbuster “Bridesmaids” and will next be seen together in Warner Bros.’ “Life of the Party.” McCarthy was nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actress for her role in “Bridesmaids.”

STXfilms’ “The Happytime Murders” is centered on two clashing detectives, one human and the other a puppet, who are forced to work together to find the killer who’s murdering the former cast of “The Happytime Gang,” a classic puppet show.

The production companies are Henson Alternative, On the Day Productions, and STXfilms. McCarthy is producing with partner Ben Falcone, along with Brian Henson and Jeffrey Hayes. Executive producers are Lisa Henson, Dee Robertson, and John W. Hyde.

Brian Henson is directing from a script by Todd Berger, Dee Robertson, Erich and Jon Hoeber, and McCarthy.

The Henson Company has been attempting to develop “The Happytime Murders” since 2008, aiming to mix human characters and puppets in the classic Henson style of irreverence and parody. Jamie Foxx most recently circled the leading role.

Rudolph is repped by WME, 3 Arts, and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman.