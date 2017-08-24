Max Martin, Hans Zimmer, Jack Antonoff, Chainsmokers to Be Honored at Songs of Hope XIII

Grammy-winning hitmaker Max Martin, Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer/producer Hans Zimmer, Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff and the Chainsmokers will be honored at the Songs of Hope XIII benefit being held on Thursday, September 28, 2017 in Sherman Oaks, CA. Two awards will be presented by Clive Davis and Martin Bandier.

Held at the KIDinaKORNER Kampus (the residence of hit-maker Alex da Kid), this year’s Songs of Hope charity event will feature award presentations, including:

Clive Davis “Legend in Songwriting” Award, presented by Clive Davis to Max Martin

The Electronic Arts Composer of The Century Award, presented by Steve Schnur to Hans Zimmer

Martin Bandier Vanguard Award, presented by Martin Bandier to Jack Antonoff

Pandora “Trendsetter” Award, presented by Adam Parness to The Chainsmokers

Songs of Hope Beverly and Ben Horowitz Legacy Award* presented by Zach Horowitz to a City of Hope doctor to be announced at the event.

* The inaugural Songs of Hope Beverly and Ben Horowitz Legacy Award will include the presentation of $100,000 to the recipient for their research.

Performances and other appearances will be announced shortly.

Songs of Hope brings together music and entertainment industry executives committed to fighting cancer, HIV/AIDS, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. The event, silent auction and CharityBuzz.com auction raise money to support lifesaving research at City of Hope, an independent biomedical research institution and cancer treatment center.

Prior Songs of Hope honorees and participants have included Burt Bacharach, Glen Ballard, Aloe Blacc, Colbie Caillat, Desmond Child, Natalie Cole, Gavin DeGraw, The Doobie Brothers, Jermaine Dupri, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Mark Mothersbaugh, Ne-Yo, Lionel Richie, Dave Stewart, Swizz Beatz, Will.i.am,Pharrell Williams, Stevie Wonder and Charli XCX, among others.

For the 13th consecutive year, the event is co-chaired by David Renzer, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Spirit Music Group; Doug Davis, Founder/Principal of The Davis Firm; Evan Lamberg, President of Universal Music Publishing Group, North America; and Steve Schnur, President of Music, Electronic Arts.

Renzer said, “Doug, Evan, Steve and I are honored to serve as co-chairs once again for Songs of Hope. I am humbled that this event I founded continues to receive such industry-wide support to benefit the lifesaving work of City of Hope. I would like to thank the music community and my co-chairs for what will certainly be another memorable evening.”

Davis said, “As a cancer survivor, I believe it is imperative to raise funds to continue City of Hope’s compassionate patient care and groundbreaking research. I am enthusiastic to once again co-chair Songs of Hope with Evan, David, and Steve where we celebrate the song and the songwriter. Songs of Hope is extra special for me because I work hand-in-hand in philanthropy with my father, Clive Davis, who will present the Clive Davis Legend In Songwriting Award to the remarkably talented Max Martin, whose personal kindness equally matches his limitless talent.”

Lamberg said, “On behalf of myself and my co-chairs, David, Doug, and Steve, we could not be more proud that Songs of Hope is continuing strong in its 13th year. The City of Hope is near and dear to our hearts with all of the special work it does making patients’ and their families’, who are affected by cancer, HIV/AIDS and type 1 diabetes, lives better. A big thank you to the entire music industry for making this event possible each year.”

Schnur said, “Songs of Hope has become a vital annual event for our industry, as well as the community, and this year promises to be our most exciting evening yet. Together with my co-chairs Doug, Evan, and David, we thank our friends and colleagues for their continued support. Together, we can – and will – empower miracles.”

Songs of Hope XIII music and entertainment presenting and platinum sponsors include Clive Davis,Electronic Arts, Sony/ATV, Pandora and RSA Films.

To purchase tickets for Songs of Hope XIII, visit www.cityofhope.org/music/songs or contact City of Hope at 626-218-6313 or mfei@coh.org.