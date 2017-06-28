Mauro Borrelli to Direct Action-Thrillers ‘Trigger,’ ‘Gemini’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Mauro Borrelli, best known for his collaborations with Tim Burton as an illustrator, has signed on to direct a pair of action-thriller movies from Bridgegate Pictures — “Trigger” and “Gemini,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Borelli has previously worked with Bridgegate on the upcoming Wesley Snipes film “The Recall” and worked as an illustrator and artist on Burton’s “Sleepy Hollow,” “Planet of the Apes,” and “Dark Shadows.” Other credits include “The Hateful Eight,” the “Pirates of The Caribbean” franchise, “Final Fantasy,” and “Captain America: The First Avenger.”

“Trigger” will begin shooting in the fall, and “Gemini” is set to begin next April. It’s probable that the location for both will be Canada.

Bridgegate has secured the option for “Trigger,” a film from Fotocomics. Guy Griffithe, Travis Cloyd, and Vicellous Shannon are the producers on both films, which will be filmed in Barco Escape and VR format, as well as standard 2D format.

“Trigger” is a modern-day action-thriller about a hired killer, who finds himself being hunted by the very people he works for in the wake of his refusal to target his long estranged daughter.

“Gemini,” written by Adam Rakoff, centers on a police officer who takes a new job in Chicago and discovers he may have a serial killer on his hands who is murdering his victims based on the signs of the zodiac.

Bridgegate Pictures operates as an integrated California film company engaged in the development, financing, and production of media products including feature films for worldwide distribution. It specializes in commercially driven independent films that are star-driven. Recent titles are “The Recall,” starring Snipes and RJ Mitte, and “The Humanity Bureau” with Nicolas Cage, Sarah Lind, Vicellous Shannon, and Hugh Dillon.

