You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Matthew McConaughey’s ‘White Boy Rick’ Release Moved Back by Eight Months

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Matthew McConaughey
CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

Sony has moved the opening of drug-dealer drama “White Boy Rick” back by eight months — from Jan. 26 to Aug. 17.

The film stars newcomer Richie Merritt as Ricky Wershe Jr. and Matthew McConaughey as Ricky’s father, Richard Wershe Sr. Merritt was discovered in Baltimore during an extensive nationwide talent search.

Jennifer Jason Leigh and Rory Cochrane star as the FBI agents who begin working with Wershe as a confidential informant; Brian Tyree Henry as a narcotics detective; Bruce Dern and Piper Laurie as Wershe’s grandparents; and Bel Powley as his sister.

Set in 1980s Detroit at the height of the crack epidemic, “White Boy Rick” recaps the true-life story of Wershe, who was an undercover informant at age 14 before becoming a major dealer — until he was arrested at age 17.

“White Boy Rick” is directed by Yann Demange from an original screenplay by Logan & Noah Miller with revisions by writers Andy Weiss, Scott Silver, and Steve Kloves. Jeff Robinov’s Studio 8 developed the film, which is being produced by John Lesher, Julie Yorn, Darren Aronofsky, and Scott Franklin. The executive producers are Georgia Kacandes, Ari Handel, Matthew Krul, Christopher Mallick, Michael J. Weiss, Logan Miller, and Noah Miller.

“White Boy Rick” is the fourth film set for Aug. 17, joining Focus Features’ sci-fi pic “Captive State,” Warner Bros.’ comedy-drama “Crazy Rich Asians,” and STXfilms’ “The Happytime Murders.” The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

More Film

  • WGA Award winners Patton Oswalt

    Patton Oswalt Returning to Host Writers Guild Awards Show in Los Angeles

    Sony has moved the opening of drug-dealer drama “White Boy Rick” back by eight months — from Jan. 26 to Aug. 17. The film stars newcomer Richie Merritt as Ricky Wershe Jr. and Matthew McConaughey as Ricky’s father, Richard Wershe Sr. Merritt was discovered in Baltimore during an extensive nationwide talent search. Jennifer Jason Leigh and […]

  • Matthew McConaughey

    Matthew McConaughey's 'White Boy Rick' Release Moved Back by Eight Months

    Sony has moved the opening of drug-dealer drama “White Boy Rick” back by eight months — from Jan. 26 to Aug. 17. The film stars newcomer Richie Merritt as Ricky Wershe Jr. and Matthew McConaughey as Ricky’s father, Richard Wershe Sr. Merritt was discovered in Baltimore during an extensive nationwide talent search. Jennifer Jason Leigh and […]

  • Ron Meyer, Tom Hanks, Ted Sarandos

    Ron Meyer, Tom Hanks, Ted Sarandos Among Academy Museum Trustees

    Sony has moved the opening of drug-dealer drama “White Boy Rick” back by eight months — from Jan. 26 to Aug. 17. The film stars newcomer Richie Merritt as Ricky Wershe Jr. and Matthew McConaughey as Ricky’s father, Richard Wershe Sr. Merritt was discovered in Baltimore during an extensive nationwide talent search. Jennifer Jason Leigh and […]

  • Star Wars Poll

    Poll: What's Your Favorite 'Star Wars' Movie?

    Sony has moved the opening of drug-dealer drama “White Boy Rick” back by eight months — from Jan. 26 to Aug. 17. The film stars newcomer Richie Merritt as Ricky Wershe Jr. and Matthew McConaughey as Ricky’s father, Richard Wershe Sr. Merritt was discovered in Baltimore during an extensive nationwide talent search. Jennifer Jason Leigh and […]

  • Courtney B. Vance Kenya Barris ABC

    Courtney B. Vance Joins Julia Roberts, Lucas Hedges in 'Ben Is Back'

    Sony has moved the opening of drug-dealer drama “White Boy Rick” back by eight months — from Jan. 26 to Aug. 17. The film stars newcomer Richie Merritt as Ricky Wershe Jr. and Matthew McConaughey as Ricky’s father, Richard Wershe Sr. Merritt was discovered in Baltimore during an extensive nationwide talent search. Jennifer Jason Leigh and […]

  • 'Darkest Hour,' 'Three Billboards' Not Eligible

    'Darkest Hour,' 'Three Billboards' Among Films Not Eligible for WGA Awards

    Sony has moved the opening of drug-dealer drama “White Boy Rick” back by eight months — from Jan. 26 to Aug. 17. The film stars newcomer Richie Merritt as Ricky Wershe Jr. and Matthew McConaughey as Ricky’s father, Richard Wershe Sr. Merritt was discovered in Baltimore during an extensive nationwide talent search. Jennifer Jason Leigh and […]

  • Rod Lurie

    Westboro Baptist Church Movie in the Works From Director Rod Lurie

    Sony has moved the opening of drug-dealer drama “White Boy Rick” back by eight months — from Jan. 26 to Aug. 17. The film stars newcomer Richie Merritt as Ricky Wershe Jr. and Matthew McConaughey as Ricky’s father, Richard Wershe Sr. Merritt was discovered in Baltimore during an extensive nationwide talent search. Jennifer Jason Leigh and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad