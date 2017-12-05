Matthew McConaughey’s ‘White Boy Rick’ Release Moved Back by Eight Months

Sony has moved the opening of drug-dealer drama “White Boy Rick” back by eight months — from Jan. 26 to Aug. 17.

The film stars newcomer Richie Merritt as Ricky Wershe Jr. and Matthew McConaughey as Ricky’s father, Richard Wershe Sr. Merritt was discovered in Baltimore during an extensive nationwide talent search.

Jennifer Jason Leigh and Rory Cochrane star as the FBI agents who begin working with Wershe as a confidential informant; Brian Tyree Henry as a narcotics detective; Bruce Dern and Piper Laurie as Wershe’s grandparents; and Bel Powley as his sister.

Set in 1980s Detroit at the height of the crack epidemic, “White Boy Rick” recaps the true-life story of Wershe, who was an undercover informant at age 14 before becoming a major dealer — until he was arrested at age 17.

“White Boy Rick” is directed by Yann Demange from an original screenplay by Logan & Noah Miller with revisions by writers Andy Weiss, Scott Silver, and Steve Kloves. Jeff Robinov’s Studio 8 developed the film, which is being produced by John Lesher, Julie Yorn, Darren Aronofsky, and Scott Franklin. The executive producers are Georgia Kacandes, Ari Handel, Matthew Krul, Christopher Mallick, Michael J. Weiss, Logan Miller, and Noah Miller.

“White Boy Rick” is the fourth film set for Aug. 17, joining Focus Features’ sci-fi pic “Captive State,” Warner Bros.’ comedy-drama “Crazy Rich Asians,” and STXfilms’ “The Happytime Murders.” The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.