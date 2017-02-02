While on “The Andrew Marr Show” promoting his new film “Gold,” Matthew McConaughey threw in his two cents on the new Trump presidency. McConaughey broke from what Marr called the typical Hollywood opinion; where others have expressed deep frustration and anger, McConaughey was more diplomatic in his comments.

"He's our president now, we must embrace, shake hands & be constructive with him" Matthew McConaughey on Trump & new film 'Gold' #marr pic.twitter.com/EvCY7GhLp6 — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) January 29, 2017

Marr compared the story of “Gold,” a by-your-bootstraps rags-to-riches story which places a poor prospector against the tycoons of Wall Street, to the narrative of a divided United States of America that dominates public discourse.

When asked if the “cultural elite of America” should give President Trump a break, McConaughey countered that they don’t even have a choice.

“He’s our president,” the Texas native said. “It’s very dynamic and as divisive of an inauguration and time that we’ve ever had. At the same time, it’s time for us to embrace, shake hands with this fact, and be constructive with him over the next four years.”

McConaughey conceded that some Americans may disagree with Trump on certain principles and actions — though “we’ll see what he does compared to what he had said” — but he encouraged them to see how they could be constructive, as “he’s our president for the next four years, at least.”

Though it’s unclear whether the political discussion took place prior to or after Trump’s executive order restricting travel and refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries, the interview aired Sunday in the U.K., a night of widespread protests around the country. McConaughey’s wife, Camila Alves, is a Brazilian immigrant who chose to stay in America after visiting her aunt in Los Angeles as a teenager.

The conversation comes at a time when many celebrities have been open in their opposition to Trump. Just over the weekend at the SAG Awards, several speeches were made denouncing “bullies” and what Lily Tomlin called Nazi-like tactics. Many celebrities also posted pictures at the women’s march floowing Trump’s inauguration, or made declarations of solidarity with immigrants who have been affected by the executive order.

Watch the video above.