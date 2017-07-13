Matt Reeves Says He’s Starting Fresh With Script for ‘The Batman’

Director Matt Reeves said he’s tossing out Ben Affleck’s old script for “The Batman” and starting fresh.

In a podcast interview with MTV host Josh Horowitz on “Happy Sad Confused,” Reeves said, “It’s a new story, it’s starting again. I’m excited about it.”

Reeves mentioned to Horowitz that the production of “The Batman” is still at the early stages of development. The director also told the host that he has been focused on the “Planet of the Apes” series for three years and that he’s just now beginning to focus on the anticipated superhero film. This will be Reeves’ first comic book film.

The production was originally scheduled to start filming this summer. But pre-production came to a halt when Affleck stepped down as director in January, and was replaced within two weeks by “Cloverfield” director Reeves, who will also produce.

Affleck will continue to hold a producer role but said when he stepped down that he wanted to spend more time preparing for the role of Caped Crusader. The original script for the Warner Bros. film was written by Affleck, Chris Terrio and Geoff Johns.

Affleck will be at Comic-Con in San Diego next week, where he will appear on a panel for DC’s “Justice League,” which opens Nov. 17.

“The Batman” is projected to be a 2019 release.