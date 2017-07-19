Matt Lauria and Cristina Rodlo Join Gina Rodriguez in ‘Miss Bala’ Remake (EXCLUSIVE)

“Kingdom” star Matt Lauria and newcomer Cristina Rodlo have joined the cast of Sony’s “Miss Bala” remake starring Gina Rodriguez, sources have told Variety.

Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer is on board to adapt the script, which was written by original director Gerardo Naranjo and Mauricio Katz.

Producers of the female-driven action thriller are Kevin Misher and Pablo Cruz with executive producer Andy Berman.

Based on the 2011 Oscar-nominated pic, the story follows a woman who, after her friend goes missing in Tijuana, finds herself a pawn in a dangerous game being played by the CIA, the DEA, and a charismatic young crime boss.

Lauria is best known for his roles on shows like “Friday Night Lights” and “Parenthood” and can currently be seen on the Audience drama “Kingdom,” where he plays the MMA fighter and ex-con Ryan. The show is in its final season and Lauria is now looking to make the jump into feature films after a strong run of TV hits.

He is repped by WME, Principal Entertainment LA, and Bloom Hergott.

This marks Rodlo’s first crossover project. Rodlo is currently a series regular on the NBC Universo series “El Vato,” which finished shooting last month. Its second season will premiere on Aug. 27. Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix worldwide and will air on Telemundo later this year. Rodlo can currently be seen on Fox Latin America’s “2091.”

She is repped by Valor Entertainment Group in the U.S. and Talent on the Road in Mexico.