Matt Lanter, one of the breakout stars of the new NBC drama “Timeless,” has joined the cast of Universal’s “Pitch Perfect 3.”

Trish Sie is taking over directing duties from Elizabeth Banks, who helmed “Pitch Perfect 2.” Banks will reprise her role as Gail — a commentator for the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella — and remain a producer, along with Max Handelman of Brownstone Productions and Paul Brooks of Gold Circle Entertainment.

Kay Cannon wrote the screenplay, with additional drafts from Mike White and Dana Fox.

Plot details and a description of Lanter’s character have yet to be unveiled.

The film will hit theaters on Dec. 22. Vice President of Production Sara Scott will oversee the project for Universal.

Jason Moore directed the original film and helped launch the franchise when the movie, which cost $15 million to produce, went on to become a box office smash, paving the way for a second installment.

Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, and Brittany Snow are all signed on to return for “Pitch Perfect 3.” John Lithgow recently joined the cast.

Lanter is also the voice of Anakin Skywalker in Cartoon Network’s “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.” He is is represented by UTA, Emerald Talent Group, and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.