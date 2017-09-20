Matt Damon to Receive Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles announced on Wednesday that Matt Damon will be the recipient of the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film at this year’s ceremony.

“Matt Damon is undoubtedly one of the most talented and respected actors working in film today,” said BAFTA Los Angeles chairman Kieran Breen. “Having made a remarkable impact at a young age with ‘Good Will Hunting,’ he has developed a phenomenal career — combining both big-budget studio movies and acclaimed independent films. As a favorite of some of the top contemporary directors in our industry, it seems particularly fitting that we are honoring his career with an award bearing the name of the legendary Stanley Kubrick.”

The Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award is given to individuals “upon whose work is stamped the indelible mark of authorship and commitment, and who has lifted the craft to new heights.” Damon is an award-winning actor, writer, and producer best known for “Good Will Hunting,” and his recurring roles in the “Bourne” and “Ocean’s” franchises. Jodie Foster, Meryl Streep, Robert Downey Jr., George Clooney, Warren Beatty, Jeff Bridges, Tom Cruise, Daniel Day Lewis, Robert De Niro, Clint Eastwood, Tom Hanks, George Lucas, Sean Penn, Steven Spielberg, and Denzel Washington have previously received the prize.

This year’s awards ceremony will take place at the Beverly Hilton on Oct. 27 and is BAFTA’s biggest annual event outside of the U.K. The ceremony celebrates individuals, British and otherwise, whose body of work has made a significant contribution to the world of British entertainment. Dick van Dyke, Ava DuVernay, Claire Foy, and Kenneth Branagh will also receive awards.