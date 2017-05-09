‘Dogtooth’ Actress Mary Tsoni Dies at 30 (Report)

Greek actress Mary Tsoni, who starred in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Oscar-nominated “Dogtooth,” died on Monday, according to reports in Greek outlets. She was 30.

According to Greek newspaper Espresso, the actress was found dead in her apartment after calling the police. A cause of death has not yet been reported.

Tsoni broke out in Lanthimos’ “Dogtooth,” which was nominated in 2011 for the best foreign-language Oscar and debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in 2009. It went on to also screen at the Toronto and Maryland Film Festivals. Tsoni won the best actress prize for the role at the Sarajevo Film Festival, along with her co-star Angeliki Papoulia.

In “Dogtooth,” Tsoni played the unnamed youngest daughter of Christos Stergioglou and Michele Valley, who kept their children shielded from the outside world well into adulthood. In his review for Variety, Boyd van Hoeij wrote, “Though at first nothing much happens and even less is explained, the Greek helmer’s sophomore pic does exude a strange fascination throughout.”

Tsoni also had acting credits in 2010 drama “Atherapy,” 2009 comedy “Evil in the Time of Heroes,” and, most recently, “Ta Oporofora tis Athinas” (“The Fruit Trees of Athens”).

Before breaking into acting, Tsoni was a singer in punk band Mary and the Boy.