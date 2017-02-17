Angela Lansbury has joined the cast of “Mary Poppins Returns,” the sequel to Disney’s 1964 film “Mary Poppins.”

The movie is currently filming at Shepperton Studios in London. Lansbury will portray the Balloon Lady, a character from P.L. Travers’ series of Mary Poppins children’s books. The film is scheduled for release Dec. 25, 2018.

Lansbury is a five-time Tony Award winner and has earned three Academy Award nominations. She’s starred in “Bedknobs and Broomsticks” and voiced Mrs. Potts in the animated “Beauty and the Beast.” Her notable roles include “Gaslight,” “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” “The Manchurian Candidate,” “Death on the Nile” and the TV series “Murder, She Wrote.” She has also appeared in “Mame,” “Blithe Spirit,” “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” and “Gypsy.”

“Mary Poppins” is directed and produced by Rob Marshall and stars Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, Pixie Davies, Nathanael Saleh and newcomer Joel Dawson. It also features Dick Van Dyke.

The film is set in 1930s depression-era London. The film is produced by Marshall, John DeLuca (“Chicago”) and Marc Platt (“La La Land”). The screenplay is by David Magee with Marc Shaiman (“Hairspray”) and Scott Wittman (“Hairspray”) writing all new songs and Shaiman composing an original score.