‘Mary Magdalene’ Pushed to Easter, ‘Current War’ to Open Over Thanksgiving

The Weinstein Company is delaying the release of “Mary Magdalene,” its upcoming religious epic, by four months, and moving the premiere of “The Current War,” an Oscar-bait historical drama, into the week of Thanksgiving.

“Mary Magdalene” will premiere in theaters March 30, 2018, otherwise known as Easter weekend, which pushes it out of this year’s awards season. It was originally slated to debut on Nov. 24, 2017. “The Current War” will bow in theaters in the slot that “Mary Magdalene” vacated — it was initially supposed to launch on Dec. 22, 2017. The film will screen at this year’s Toronto Film Festival. Both pictures will start their runs in limited release.

Rooney Mara stars as the title character in “Mary Magdalene,” one of Jesus’ followers. Joaquin Phoenix plays Jesus, while Garth Davis, who scored a box office hit with last year’s “Lion,” directs the film.

“The Current War” stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Thomas Edison and Michael Shannon as George Westinghouse, and centers on their race to find a way to offer electricity to consumers. Alfonso Gomez‐Rejon (“Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”) directs the picture from a script by playwright Michael Mitnick. It’s expected to get a major awards push from the indie studio.

In its new slot, “The Current War” will open against “Call My by Your Name,” a romantic drama with Armie Hammer that garnered raves at Sundance. It will also premiere two days after Pixar’s “Coco,” Aaron Sorkin’s “Molly’s Game,” and the Morgan Freeman actioner “Villa Capri” hit theaters.

“Mary Magdalene” will open on the same weekend as Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One” and “Tyler Perry’s She’s Living My Life.”