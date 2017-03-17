The Weinstein Co. has scheduled a prime awards season date for “Mary Magdalene,” the second film from “Lion” director Garth Davis. Starring Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix, the biblical biopic is set to be released on Nov. 24.

Weinstein announced several other dates for its 2017 slate on Friday.

Historical drama “The Current War” is set to open Dec. 22, and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Thomas Edison, and Michael Shannon as George Westinghouse.

Aug. 4. Despite earlier reports that it had dropped the title, TWC will nonetheless release Taylor Sheridan’s directorial debut “ Wind River ” with Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen following its world premiere in January at Sundance. The thriller will hit theaters

From the team behind “Lion,” “Mary Magdalene” chronicles the story of Mary (Mara), who defies her traditional family to join a new social movement led by the charismatic Jesus of Nazareth (Phoenix). “Mary Magdalene” was written by Helen Edmundson and Philippa Goslett, and also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Tahar Rahim, and Ryan Corr.

“The Current War” tells the story of powerful moguls Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse battling over the supply of electricity in the late 1880s. It’s directed by Alfonso Gomez‐Rejon (“Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”) and written by Michael Mitnick (“The Giver”), and also stars Katherine Waterston, Nicholas Hoult, and Tom Holland.

“Wind River” follows a rookie FBI agent (Olsen) who teams up with a local game tracker with deep community ties and a haunted past (Renner). They unite in order to investigate the murder of a local girl on a remote native American reservation in the hopes of solving the her mysterious death.