In today’s film news roundup, Mary Elizabeth Winstead joins Aaron Paul in “The Parts You Lose,” “Kangaroo — A Love-Hate Story” gets a U.S. release, and Phillip Noyce is honored in his native Australia.

CASTING

The H Collective has hired Mary Elizabeth Winstead to join Aaron Paul and newcomer Danny Murphy in Christopher Cantwell’s “The Parts You Lose.”

The dramatic-thriller is fully financed by the H Collective, with Mark Johnson producing under his Gran Via banner with Tom Williams and Paul. Principal photography began Tuesday in Winnipeg, Canada.

“The Parts You Lose,” written by Darren Lemke, follows the unlikely friendship that unfolds between a young deaf boy and a fugitive criminal who takes refuge in an abandoned barn on the family’s rural North Dakota farm. After forming a deep bond with the man, the boy must decide where to place his allegiances when the authorities begin to close in on the fugitive. Winstead will play the boy’s mother.

“We are extremely pleased to begin production on our first film just six months after launching The H Collective,” says CEO Nic Crawley. “Mary Elizabeth is a wonderful addition to the film and we are proud to have assembled such a talented group who will breathe life into this project.”

Related Christopher Cantwell to Direct Aaron Paul's 'The Parts You Lose' 'xXx' Sequel, Aaron Paul's 'The Parts You Lose' Get Backing From H Collective

Winstead’s credits include “10 Cloverfield Lane,” “Smashed,” and the third season of the FX crime-thriller “Fargo” as well as the PBS period drama “Mercy Street.” Winstead recently wrapped production on Eva Vives’ “All About Nina” opposite Common. Winstead is represented by WME. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

ACQUISITION

Abramorama has acquired the North American rights to Kate McIntyre Clere and Mick McIntyre’s documentary “Kangaroo – A Love-Hate Story.”

The movie will have its U.S. theatrical premiere on Jan. 19 at the Village East Cinemas in New York and the Laemmle’s Music Hall in Los Angeles, followed by a nationwide release to select cities

Richard Abramowitz of Abramorama said, “We’re releasing ‘Kangaroo – A Love-Hate Story’ on January 19th leading up to Australia Day on January 26th to call attention to the fascinating and troubling dichotomy afflicting that continent. We expect this extraordinary film to open a lot of eyes.”

“Kangaroo – A Love-Hate Story “explores the complex and conflicting opinions around this unique marsupial at the center of the largest mass destruction of wildlife in the world and the future of the largest remaining marsupial species left on the planet.

NOYCE HONORED

Phillip Noyce has been selected as the recipient of the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts’ (AACTA) Longford Lyell Award – Australia’s highest screen accolade.

The award will be presented at the 7th AACTA Awards Ceremony on Dec. 6 at The Star Event Centre in Sydney. The honor was first presented in 1968 as a tribute to Australian film pioneer Raymond Longford and his partner in filmmaking and life, Lottie Lyell.

Noyce started his career making self-funded short films in the late 1960s and was one of the inaugural students of the Australian Film, Television and Radio School, studying alongside Gillian Armstrong and Chris Noonan. His first directing credit came in 1978 on “Newsfront”; he directed his first Hollywood film a decade later with “Dead Calm,” starring Nicole Kidman and Sam Neill.

Other credits include “Clear and Present Danger,” “The Bone Collector,” “The Quiet American,” “Rabbit Proof Fence,” “Mary and Martha” and “The Giver.” Previous recipients of the award include Peter Weir, Fred Schepisi, Charles Chauvel, George Miller and Ken G. Hall, the first Australian to win an Oscar.