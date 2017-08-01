Marvel Kicks Off Production on ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ With Short New Video

Staff Writer @rebeccaarubin

Marvel announced that production has officially started on “Ant-Man and the Wasp” with a 14-second video focusing on two shrunken production chairs.

Paul Rudd reprises his title role in the superhero sequel, which also stars Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña, and Michael Douglas in the roles they originated in the 2015 film. Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Abby Ryder Fortson, Tip “T.I.” Harris, and David Dastmalchian will also reprise their supporting roles.

Related

Michelle-Pfeiffer-madoff

Michelle Pfeiffer Joins ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ as Janet Van Dyne

The original cast will be joined by Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne, Hannah John-Kamen, Walton Goggins, and Randall Park. Peyton Reed is returning to direct the action-adventure from a screenplay by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, and Rudd.

In the sequel, Rudd’s Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a superhero and a father in the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War.” As he struggles to once again balance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne (Lilly) and Dr. Hank Pym (Douglas) with a new mission. Scott, with the ability to shrink, must again put on his suit and learn to fight alongside the Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from their past.

Produced by Kevin Feige, the second installment will be executive produced by Stan Lee, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stephen Broussard, and Charles Newirth.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” is slated to hit theaters on July 6, 2018. Watch a first look here or above.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad