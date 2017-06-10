Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ Unleashed in Explosive First Teaser

Black Panther is unleashed in the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Marvel movie.

The trailer for the film debuted during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, as the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers faced off for possibly the final time in the competition.

The footage gives fans the first look at such big stars as Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia) and Michael B. Jordan, as well as, of course, Chadwick Boseman, who plays the titular Black Panther. It also previews a sprawling Wakanada — and the political turmoils inside of the region.

The film follows Boseman’s T’Challa, who was introduced in “Captain America: Civil War” and returns to Wakanda after the death of his father, the king of the nation. “You are a good man with a good heart, and it’s hard for a good man to be a king,” warns a voiceover.

Black Panther reigned supreme in the first poster for the film, which was also released by Marvel on Friday. The first look at the film featured the titular hero perched on his throne in Wakanda.

Boseman, who debuted the character in 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War,” plays T’Challa, the king of a fictional, technologically-advanced African nation, who must take over the throne after his father’s murder. When an old adversary (Michael B. Jordan‘s Killmonger) reappears, T’Challa is forced to rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther in order to protect his kingdom and the fate of mankind.

Danai Gurira (Okoye), Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Andy Serkis (Ulysses Klaue), and Sterling K. Brown also star in the film. The superhero tentpole is directed by “Fruitvale Station” and “Creed” filmmaker Ryan Coogler.

“Black Panther” hits theaters on Feb. 16, 2018.

See the poster for “Black Panther” below.