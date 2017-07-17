Hollywood Reacts to Death of Oscar-Winning Actor Martin Landau

Hollywood paid tribute on social media to Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau, who died Saturday in Los Angeles.
Actors and filmmakers remembered Landau for his scene-stealing roles in films including, “North by Northwest,” “Crimes and Misdemeanors,” and “Ed Wood,” and the TV series, “Mission: Impossible.”
In addition to those who celebrated the life and mourned the loss of the actor online, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce also announced Monday that flowered will be placed on Landau’s Walk of Fame star on Monday at 11:30 a.m. local time. Landau’s star is located at 6845 Hollywood Boulevard.
Alec Baldwin wrote on Twitter, “I grew up watching and admiring Martin Landau. On my way to London to shoot ‘Mission Impossible,’ oddly enough.” Continuing, “So great in ‘Crimes and Misdemeanors,’ ‘Ed Wood,’ Great in everything.”
“Now Martin Landau is gone. Today is way too much. Please stop,” Josh Gad said, also referring to the news that filmmaker George A. Romero died Sunday.
Jerry Ferrara reminisced on working with Landau on the HBO series “Entourage.” “He’s the definition of what a great actor is. He’s given masterpieces to us,” Ferrara said.
Filmmaker Joss Whedon gave a nod to Landau’s performance in “Crimes and Misdemeanors,” writing on Twitter, “These two as brothers, perfect. And the single take scene with Angelica Huston in her apartment…”
Comedian Dane Cook shared an early memory of the two. “When I first lived in LA, I’d walk to an IHOP near my place. Martin Landau was always eating breakfast at 9 a.m,” he wrote.
“He won an Oscar and was directed by Hitchcock but don’t forget that Martin Landau was also in the best TV credits ever,” director Edgar Wright said regarding Landau’s role in the British sci-fi series “Space: 1999.”
Rob Schneider penned, “I was just telling a story about working with you tonight at dinner. I love you. I miss you. I’m blessed that I knew you.”
