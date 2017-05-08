‘Martian’ Author Andy Weir’s New Book ‘Artemis’ to Be Adapted by Fox

Fox and New Regency have picked up movie rights to Andy Weir’s near-future thriller “Artemis.”

Simon Kinberg and Aditya Sood are producing for Fox-based Genre Films.

Weir is the author of “The Martian,” which served as the basis for the Matt Damon movie of the same name. Kinberg and Sood also produced “The Martian.”

Fox revealed the deal for “Artemis” on Monday as part of the announcement that Crown Publishing Group will release the book on Nov. 14 in North America.

The story follows a woman named Jazz, a directionless twentysomething constrained by her small town, the titular Artemis — the only city on Moon. With debts to pay and a salary that barely covers the rent, she can’t say no when a life-changing opportunity drops in her lap. But she then finds herself in the middle of a conspiracy for control of Artemis itself.

Weir worked as a software engineer until the runaway success of his debut novel, “The Martian,” allowed him to pursue writing full time.

“I’m really excited about ‘Artemis,'” Weir said. “I got to do the science-dork stuff I love, but this time with a much more complex and character-driven plot. It’s a big stretch for me, but I think it came out well. Hopefully the readers will agree.”

“The Martian,” directed by Ridley Scott, was a surprise hit for Fox, grossing $630 million at the worldwide box office. It received seven Academy Award nominations.

Julian Pavia of Crown acquired world, electronic, and first serial rights from David Fugate of the LaunchBooks Literary Agency. Pavia also served as editor for “The Martian.” The news was first reported by Tracking Board.