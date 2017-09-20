Mark Wahlberg to Star in Paramount’s ‘Instant Family’

Mark Wahlberg is set to star in the Paramount comedy “Instant Family,” sources confirm to Variety.

“Daddy’s Home” helmer Sean Anders is helming.

Anders and Brian Burns, the writing duo behind the “Daddy’s Home” series, wrote “Instant Family” and will produce alongside Wahlberg and Steve Levinson. Paramount is fast-tracking the project and aims to start shooting next year.

The film is about a couple who decide to start a family and adopt through the foster-care system, only to find themselves raising three wild kids who have no interest in being parented.

“Daddy’s Home” was a major hit for the studio and Wahlberg and both acted fast to get a sequel greenlit. “Daddy’s Home 2” bows this Christmas and has Wahlberg and his “Daddy’s Home” co-star Will Ferrell joined by Mel Gibson and John Lithgow, who will play Wahlberg and Ferrell’s respective fathers.

Wahlberg was most recently seen in “Transformers: the Last Night” as well as the CBS Films pic “Patriot’s Day.” He is repped by WME, who packaged the comedy and Anders is repped by UTA.