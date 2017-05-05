Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ Moves Forward 2 Days

Paramount has moved the release of “Transformers: The Last Knight” forward by two days to June 21, which is a Wednesday. It remains the studio’s top prospect for 2017.

The four previous “Transformers” installments have grossed $3.77 billion worldwide, including $1 billion for the most recent “Transformers: Age of Extinction” in 2014. It’s the only new wide release for the the June 23-25 weekend.

Paramount offered a well-received 15-minute sneak peak at Mark Wahlberg’s “Transformers: The Last Knight” on March 28 at CinemaCon. Michael Bay, who is directing his final “Transformers,” touted the film as being the first to be shot entirely in Imax 3D.

“The scale of the ‘Transformers’ is meant to be seen on the big screen,” Bay asserted.

Aside from Wahlberg, the cast also includes Stanley Tucci reprising his role from “Age of Extinction,” alongside Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson, and John Turturro from the first three movies. Newcomers include Isabela Moner and Anthony Hopkins. Moner portrays a street kid who’s wise beyond her years. Hopkins was particularly well-liked by the crowd in the key role of Sir Edmund Burton, an astronomer and historian who lives with several Transformers on an estate in the British countryside.

The footage included the backstory of Bots and Knights at King Arthur’s roundtable, plus Hopkins proclaiming “Two worlds colliding — only one survives.”