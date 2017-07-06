Mark O’Connor to Head Feature Production at Sidney Kimmel

Mark O’Connor is stepping up to head the feature film development and production division of Sidney Kimmel Entertainment, replacing Carla Hacken in that role.

SKE chairman Sidney Kimmel and SKE president John Penotti made the announcement Thursday. O’Connor, who has been at SKE since early 2016, assumes the duties and responsibilities previously held by Hacken.

SKE scored its biggest critical success last year with “Hell or High Water,” which was nominated for four Academy Awards with Hacken and Julie Yorn receiving the best picture nods. Hacken is producing film and TV under her own banner, Paper Pictures, and will continue to produce select movies for SKE.

Kimmel and Penotti said, “We’re delighted to expand Mark’s oversight and creative responsibilities. He is well-known in our industry as a creative, passionate, and insightful executive. His eye for material and talent distinguish him as one of the most respected executives amongst his peers. He has been and will be even more instrumental in advancing our ambitious slate of features at SKE.”

Before joining SKE, O’Connor was a senior executive at Todd Phillips’ Warner Bros.-based production company Green Hat Films, which he joined in 2009, working on “Project X” and “War Dogs.” Earlier in his career, O’Connor worked at Scott Rudin Productions and 20th Century Fox, shepherding movies such as “Night at the Museum” and “Reno 911!: Miami.”

O’Connor began his career as an assistant in CAA’s Television Department and was ultimately promoted to agent in the Motion Picture Literary Department. He also became an executive for Lorne Michaels’ Paramount-based shingle Broadway Video, working on Tina Fey’s feature writing debut “Mean Girls.”

SKE’s next theatrical release is “Brad’s Status,” written and directed by Mike White and starring Ben Stiller, Michael Sheen, Luke Wilson, and Jenna Fischer. The film, produced with Plan B, will be distributed domestically Sept. 15 by Amazon Studios and thereafter internationally by Sierra/Affinity.

Other upcoming SKE projects include “The Widow,” a thriller from director Neil Jordan starring Isabelle Huppert and Chloë Grace Moretz, currently in pre-production.