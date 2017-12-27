You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Mark Hamill Regrets Criticizing Rian Johnson’s Portrayal of Luke Skywalker in ‘Last Jedi’

Mark Hamill took to Twitter on Tuesday to apologize for his recent comments criticizing director Rian Johnson’s portrayal of Luke Skywalker in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

“I regret voicing my doubts and insecurities in public. Creative differences are a common element of any project but usually remain private,” he tweeted. “All I wanted was to make a great movie. I got more than that — @rianjohnson made an all-time GREAT one!”

Hamill commented in response to an IMDb interview where he said, “I’ve had trouble accepting what [Rian Johnson] saw for Luke but again, I mean, I have to say, having seen the movie I was wrong. I think being pushed out of your comfort zone is a good thing because if I was just another benevolent Jedi training young padawans, we’ve seen it!”

The actor, who has played Skywalker since 1977, has made a number of similar comments criticizing Johnson and his character’s portrayal throughout the film’s press tour. He told Spanish outlet SensaCine, “I almost had to think of Luke as another character. Maybe he’s Jake Skywalker — he’s not my Luke Skywalker.”

Some “Star Wars” fans have echoed Hamill’s sentiments on the new direction taken in “The Last Jedi,” but that hasn’t stopped the film from dominating the box office since its Dec. 14 release.

