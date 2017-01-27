Veteran Hollywood executive Mark Gill is exiting the presidency of Avi Lerner’s Millennium Films after six years in the post.

Lerner and Trevor Short will continue to operate Millennium, which was launched in 1996 as a subsidiary of Nu Image.

Gill’s tenure included “The Expendables 2” and “The Expendables 3,” which combined for $530 million in worldwide grosses, along with Gerard Butler’s “Olympus Has Fallen” and “London Has Fallen” which took in more than $370 million.

Gill joined Millennium after his company the Film Department closed down. That company’s top performer was “Law Abiding Citizen,” which grossed $133 million at the worldwide box office.

Gill also served as the founding president of Warner Independent Pictures, which was closed down by Warner Bros. in 2008. In that role, he oversaw “March of the Penguins” and “Good Night, and Good Luck.”

Prior to Warner Independent, Gill worked at Stratus Film and served as the Miramax/L.A. president. Before that he worked at the company as a marketing chief, based in New York, handing films including “Pulp Fiction,” “Scream,” “Good Will Hunting,” “Trainspotting,” “The English Patient” and “Shakespeare in Love.”

Prior to Miramax, Gill worked for six years at Columbia and TriStar Pictures in the marketing department and for four years at Rogers & Cowan.

The news about Gill’s departure from Millennium was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.