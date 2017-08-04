Margot Robbie to Produce Science-Fiction Thriller ‘Augmented’ for Warner Bros.

Margot Robbie and Denise Di Novi have come on board as producers for Warner Bros. on the Mark Townsend science-fiction thriller “Augmented.”

The studio has acquired the rights to Townsend’s spec script and is keeping the logline under wraps. No actors are attached to “Augmented” at this point.

Both Robbie and Di Novi have first-look deals with Warner Bros. Carmen Lewis will also produce for Di Novi, along with Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara through Robbie’s LuckyChap company. Warner Bros. executives Chantal Nong and Sheila Walcott will oversee the project.

Townend’s time-travel script “Contingency Protocol” appeared on the 2016 Black List with Bellevue Productions, Storyscape Entertainment, and Weed Road attached to produce and Broad Green financing.

Robbie signed her first-look deal last year. She has starred in three Warner Bros. films — “Focus,” “The Legend of Tarzan,” and “Suicide Squad.” She’s starring in “Suicide Squad” spinoff “Gotham City Sirens” for her character Harley Quinn and will executive produce.

Robbie is also starring in the Tonya Harding biopic “I, Tonya,” which will premiere next month at the Toronto International Film Festival, and in Fox Searchlight’s “Goodbye Christopher Robin,” which opens Oct. 13. She’s also a producer on “I, Tonya.”

Di Novi made her directorial debut with Rosario Dawson’s “Unforgettable.” She produced Robbie’s “Focus” and has dozens of producing credits dating back to 1988’s “Heathers.”

Robbie is repped by CAA, Management 360, and Jackoway Tyerman. DiNovi is repped by CAA, Rain Management Group, and Bloom Hergott. Townend is repped by Verve, Bellevue, and Marios Rush.