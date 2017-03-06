Margot Robbie is set to star as Maid Marian in a new film set in an alternate Robin Hood universe.

Sony Pictures just landed the spec “Marian” following a heated bidding war. Robbie will also produce the film through her LuckyChap Entertainment banner, along with Donald De Line and Amy Pascal. LuckyChap has produced several projects this past year. They just wrapped production on “I, Tonya,” which Miramax will be distributing, while “Bad Monkeys” and “Beautiful Things” are still in development.

The film — written by Pete Barry — follows the classic character from the “Robin Hood” stories. In this new take, Marian picks up the cause to lead her people into a pivotal war after the love of her life, Robin Hood, dies. She comes to power, charging into a battle that will not only decide the fate of the kingdom, but also see her don the mantle of the man she loved.

While there are several studios working on new takes on the “Robin Hood” tale, this is the only film that focuses on the heroic damsel.

Robbie just wrapped production on the Tonya Harding biopic, “I, Tonya,” and will soon star in Fox Searchlight’s untitled film about “Winnie the Pooh” author A.A. Milne. She also recently lent her voice to Sony’s live-action/animation hybrid “Peter Rabbit.”

Robbie is repped by CAA, Management 360, and Aran Michael Management. Barry is repped by Paradigm.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.