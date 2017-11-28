Margot Robbie Says She Signed on for Harley Quinn Role Because of ‘End of Watch’

Jake Gyllenhaal compared his zany character Dr. Johnny from “Okja” to Margot Robbie’s take on the popular villain Harley Quinn in “Suicide Squad.”

“Can you imagine if Dr. Johnny met Harley Quinn?” he asked. “I feel like we wore the same shorts, maybe.”

“You stole my outfit? I knew this was going to happen, get your own outfit,” Robbie joked.

When Robbie asked Gyllenhaal if he thought of himself as a character actor, Gyllenhaal said that audiences’ polarized reception to his character is “exactly where I want to be.”

“I remember walking out in the outfit in New York City, because we had been shooting in Korea and I had been wearing the crazy outfit, and I remember walking out and everyone was like, ‘You know there are paparazzi out there,'” he said. “And I was like, ‘This is how I’ve always wanted to look in front of photographers.’ It just feels like you want to make bold choices that throw things off for yourself and you also throw things off for others.”

Robbie noted that she’ll reprise the role of the Joker’s crazy girlfriend next year and said that she loves the role and other characters because “every character I play, I don’t feel like myself and that’s why I like doing it.”

“It’s so weird when people want to know about you because you’re like, wait, my whole job is not being me. Me? I don’t know, I’m boring. But, like, these characters are amazing, ask about them,” she said. “Harley’s one of those insane characters and people do seem to really like her, so I hope I get to keep playing her.”

Robbie also pointed out that they shared a connection in that both actors have worked with director David Ayer and told Gyllenhaal that “End of Watch,” which Ayer directed and Gyllenhaal starred in, is one of her favorite films.

“The reason I signed on for ‘Suicide Squad’ was because I love ‘End of Watch’ so much and I saw it about four times at the cinema,” she said.

The seventh season of Variety‘s “Actors on Actors,” presented by Google Home, will air from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. on PBS SoCal KOCE.