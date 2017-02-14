Fox 2000 and “La La Land” producer Marc Platt are developing “The Fox Hunt,” based on Mohammed Al-Samawi’s autobiography about becoming a peace activist in Yemen.

Josh Singer, who won an Academy Award for best original screenplay last year for “Spotlight,” is on board to adapt the script.

Adam Siegel and Benj Pasek are also producing with Platt. Pasek and Justin Paul provided the lyrics for the song “City of Stars,” performed by Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in “La La Land” and nominated for a best original song Oscar.

Platt is one of the best-picture nominated producers of “La La Land,” along with Fred Berger and Jordan Hurwitz. Platt’s producing credits include “Legally Blonde,” “Rachel Getting Married,” “2 Guns,” and the upcoming “Small Great Things,” starring Viola Davis and Julia Roberts. He’s received back-to-back best picture Oscar nominations for “Bridge of Spies” and “La La Land.”

“The Fox Hunt” centers on a young Muslim in Yemen whose discovery of the Bible led him to become a peace activist. He was rescued through a mission that was partly crowd-funded, when his life was in danger in the ensuing civil war. Al-Samawi has become a public speaker on the war in Yemen, the refugee crisis, and extremism in the Middle East.

“The Fox Hunt’s” publishing rights were sold to William Morrow in September and Fox 2000 has picked up the movie rights. Singer is repped by WME, Anonymous Content, and attorney Jamie Feldman. News of the sale was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.