Marc Evans Stepping Down as Paramount Motion Picture Group President

Marc Evans is out as president of Paramount’s motion picture group, Variety has confirmed. He will leave at the end of the year and may segue into a production deal, according to insiders.

A replacement for Evans is expected to be named shortly. The executive has been on thin ice for months, as rumors have been swirling that he is on the endangered list. His job has been in jeopardy since Brad Grey was forced out of the studio last spring, and Jim Gianopulos was elevated to Paramount’s film chief.

Paramount has suffered a string of box office flops in recent months, with the likes of “Baywatch,” “Monster Trucks,” and “Ghost in the Shell” failing to excite audiences. “Transformers: The Last Knight” also disappointed domestically, although it did better overseas.

Since taking over, Gianopulos has been working to reanimate the studio. Just this week he signed a production deal with superstar producer Neil Moritz.

Evans was elevated to motion picture group head after his predecessor Adam Goodman was pushed out in 2015. Evans has been at the studio for 14 years. He previously served as president of production.

A spokesman for Paramount declined to comment and Evans did not respond to a request for comment.