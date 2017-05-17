Manolo Blahnik Documentary Purchased by Music Box for North America

Music Box Films has acquired North American rights to the Manolo Blahnik documentary “Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards.”

The film includes interviews with Blahnik along with Anna Wintour, Andre Leon Talley, Paloma Picasso, Candace Bushnell, Charlotte Olympia, Iman, Jamie Prieto, Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, David Bailey, Isaac Mizrahi, Joan Burnstein, Mary Beard, Colin McDowell, Penelope Tree, Gioacchino Lanza Tomasi, Rupert Everett and Karlie Kloss.

“Manolo” is produced by U.K.’s Nevision. Producers are Neil Zeiger, Gillian Mosely and Bronwyn Cosgrave. Executive producers are James Cabourne, Tiggy Maconochie, Ralph Shandilya and Anne Morrison.

The project was unveiled at the Berlin Film Festival last year with Michael Roberts directing and Content Media launching sales.

Blahnik was born in the Canary Islands and studied languages and art in Geneva before moving to Paris in 1965 where he decided to become a set designer. On a visit to New York in 1970, he showed his theater designs to Diana Vreeland, then editor-in-chief of American Vogue, who encouraged him to concentrate on shoes.

He began making shoes in London in 1971. The Blahnik shoes were popularized during the ’90s by being frequently mentioned on “Sex and the City” as a favorite of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw character. He has said, “Shoes help transform a woman.”

“We are thrilled to give audiences an insightful look at one of fashion’s most iconic and talented artists. We look forward to working with Manolo Blahnik, Content Media, and the creative team behind the film,” said Music Box President William Schopf.

The deal was negotiated by Schopf and Content Media’s Jonathan Ford.