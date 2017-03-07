Mandy Moore has joined Amandla Stenberg in Fox’s dystopian thriller “Darkest Minds,” directed by “Kung Fu Panda 3” helmer Jennifer Yuh Nelson.

The movie is an adaptation of the YA trilogy by Alexandra Bracken in which a pandemic kills most of America’s children and teenagers. When some of the survivors develop superpowers, they are imprisoned.

Fox-based Shawn Levy is producing through his 21 Laps company along with Dan Levine and Dan Cohen. Nelson is directing from a script by Chad Hodge.

Stenberg, who starred in “The Hunger Games,” is playing a 16-year-old with telekinetic powers who escapes her camp and joins a group of teens on the run from the government. Moore will play a doctor and member of a crusade that wants to put a stop of the persecution of the children.

The movie is due to begin shooting mid-March in Atlanta. Bracken’s first book in the trilogy was published in 2012.

Moore received a Golden Globe nomination for her work in the first season of NBC drama “This Is Us.” The show has been picked up from two more seasons. Moore is not related to “La La Land” choreographer Mandy Moore.

The actress is repped by Gersh, Untitled and Ziffren Brittenham.