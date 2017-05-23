Cannes Film Festival Boosts Security, Cancels Fireworks After Manchester Bombing

Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

In response to Monday night’s deadly terror attack in Manchester, England, the Cannes Film Festival has cancelled a fireworks display planned for the 70th anniversary celebration on Tuesday night. The fireworks were to have taken place over the Cannes bay after the retrospective screening and 70th anniversary dinner.

On Tuesday, the festival moved to increase security staffing around the Palais by another 10% over the already-unprecedented level of vigilance, according to sources. There are currently no plans to cancel or modify other official festival events.

A security briefing session with France’s newly-appointed minister of culture is underway in Cannes. With a terrorism alert in force in France, security measures in Cannes have already been ramped up to the point where some festivalgoers have said  it detracts from the festive ambiance.

A “Cars 3” presentation was cancelled on Tuesday afternoon and the festival held a moment of silence to remember the victims.

But most attendees found the extreme measures reassuring. Kino Lorber topper Richard Lorber said, “The initial feeling about the increased security in Cannes was frustration and annoyance, but in light of what happened in Manchester, people’s attitudes have shifted. We’re much more tolerant of these measures. [There’s] a sense of somberness and gloominess overhanging here today.”

 

