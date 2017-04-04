YouTube star and best-selling author Mamrie Hart has signed a first-look deal with Lionsgate.

The deal builds upon Hart’s existing relationship with the studio responsible for the comedy “Dirty 30,” which she co-wrote, co-produced, and co-starred in alongside Grace Helbig and Hannah Hart (no relation). Helbig received a first-look deal with Lionsgate last year and Hannah Hart inked one with the studio in February.

Mamrie Hart will work with Lionsgate to further broaden her digital and creative career, with an eye toward feature directorial opportunities. Lionsgate will also collaborate with Vincent Nastri of Bleecker Street Entertainment in producing those projects.

“I am beyond thrilled to continue working with Lionsgate,” Hart said. “They couldn’t have been more supportive or collaborative in all aspects of ‘Dirty 30,’ but beyond that, they aren’t scared to take risks and try things that might not normally fit within the traditional model. Hey, just like in dating, if you find a good one … Lock. It. Down. Happy to be taking our relationship to the next level.”

Hart continues to work on her YouTube series “You Deserve a Drink,” which features beverage concoctions based on pop culture phenomena. Her book, titled “You Deserve a Drink: Boozy Misadventures and Tales of Debauchery,” debuted at No. 5 on the New York Times paperback nonfiction bestseller list.

Helbig, Mamrie Hart, and Hannah Hart co-headline the #NoFilter live comedy tour, and fans have labeled the trio “YouTube’s Holy Trinity.” The three women were listed on Variety’s annual list of Hollywood’s New Leaders for 2016. They began their digital careers by shooting cooking videos and funny sketches at home, then starred in the 2014 comedy-drama “Camp Takota.”

“Mamrie is already a triple threat, having previously written, acted in, and co-produced a film with Lionsgate,” said Jordan Gilbert, Lionsgate VP of digital production. “We are delighted to continue to grow with her as she develops new projects with us and looks at expanding into directorial and producing opportunities.”

Hart is represented by CAA and attorney Melissa Fox, and managed by Bleecker Street Entertainment. The deal was negotiated for Lionsgate by The Point Media’s Richard Marks and Gary Gradinger, and by CAA and Melissa Fox for Hart.