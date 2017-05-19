‘Mamma Mia’ Sequel Gets Release Date, Director at Universal

Mamma Mia
Universal is officially moving along on a sequel to the 2008 hit “Mamma Mia,” with “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” scribe Ol Parker writing and directing the new movie. The studio also dated the film, titled “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!,” for July 20, 2018.

Playtone Pictures, which produced the first pic, is back on for the sequel.

Universal has been bouncing around ideas for years on how to proceed with the box office smash. Sources say that one angle could focus on Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, and Pierce Brosnan characters years before the original takes place. The first film is based on the iconic musical about a bride-to-be trying to find her real father told using hit songs by the popular ’70s group Abba.

The sequel will feature Abba songs not featured in the 2008 movie, “along with some reprised favorites,” according to the studio’s announcement. Littlestar’s Judy Craymer and Playtone’s Gary Goetzman, who produced the original, will reteam for the sequel. Craymer is also the creator and producer of the stage musical. Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus are aboard again to provide music and lyrics and serve as executive producers.

Parker is best known for writing both “Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” movies. He is repped by Management 360.

  deb says:
    May 19, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    Maybe with the sequel they will actually hire actors who can sing.

  maya says:
    May 19, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    love the first one-amanda seyfreid and Meryl reteam!!!!

  John Shutt says:
    May 19, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    but the first one sucked

