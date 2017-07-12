Lily James Joins ‘Mamma Mia’ Sequel

Lily James looks to have found her follow-up to “Baby Driver.”

The star has joined the cast of Universal’s “Mamma Mia” sequel, titled “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again.”

Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, and Amanda Seyfried are returning with Ol Parker writing and directing. James will play “Young Donna.” The film goes back and forth in time to show how relationships forged in the past resonate in the present.

Littlestar’s Judy Craymer and Playtone’s Gary Goetzman, who produced the original, will re-team for the sequel. Craymer is also the creator and producer of the stage musical. Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus are aboard again to provide music and lyrics and serve as executive producers.

Universal’s Senior VP of production Kristen Lowe and Creative Executive Lexi Barta will oversee production for the studio.

James, who is repped by UTA and Tavistock Wood, had been weighing a handful of big studio tentpoles over the past couple weeks following the success of crime caper “Baby Driver.” The rising talent broke on to the scene in the acclaimed series “Downton Abbey,” and followed that up with her role as the lead in Disney’s “Cinderella.” She is also in the Winston Churchill biopic “Darkest Hour,” scheduled for release this fall.

“Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again” will open on July 20, 2018.