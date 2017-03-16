“Billions” star Malin Akerman is in negotiations to join New Line’s adaptation of the classic arcade game “Rampage” starring Dwayne Johnson.

The movie reunites Johnson with his “San Andreas” team of director Brad Peyton and producer Beau Flynn.

Plot details are being kept under wraps but, like the game, “Rampage” will feature three creatures — a monstrously transformed gorilla, crocodile and wolf — who wreak havoc on North American cities and landmarks.

Details about Akerman’s character are unknown.

Ryan Engle wrote the original draft, with work contributed by Carlton Cuse and Ryan Condal. Adam Sztykiel did the most current revisions.

Flynn is producing with John Rickard via his Wrigley Pictures banner. Hiram Garcia, Johnson’s partner, is also producing through 7 Bucks Entertainment. Johnson, Marcus Viscidi, Jeff Fierson, and Dany Garcia are exec producing. Wendy Jacobson of Flynn Picture Co. is overseeing.

The movie opens April 20, 2018.

Akerman can currently be seen on season 2 of Showtime’s “Billions” as Bobby Axelrod’s wife, Lara. On the film side, she can be seen next in the drama “The Ticket” opposite Dan Stevens.

She is repped by WME, Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management and Actors in Scandanavia.