‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D. Lee Signs First-Look Production Deal With Universal

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Malcolm D. Lee Night School
Universal/Blackmaled Prods./REX/Shutterstock

Universal Pictures has entered into a first-look production agreement with writer, director, and producer Malcolm D. Lee and his Blackmaled Productions.

 

The studio made the announcement three days before the launch of its comedy “Girls Trip,” which Lee directed and produced. The announcement was made by Peter Cramer, Universal’s president of production.

“Starting with ‘The Best Man,’ Malcolm has an incredible track record telling resonant stories that make audiences laugh and cry, which he has done brilliantly once again with ‘Girls Trip,'” Cramer said. “We are thrilled to formalize our long-standing relationship with Malcolm by welcoming his company to the lot, and we are excited about making many more films with him, starting with his next film, ‘Night School.'”

Lee said in a statement, “I am extremely gratified to officially be a part of the Universal family. This is a place I’ve always considered my home. They have respected and been supportive of my vision as a filmmaker, and I hope to continue the great success that I’ve had at Universal as we continue this fruitful partnership.”

Lee has directed five of his nine films to date with Universal, beginning with his directorial debut, “The Best Man,” in 1999. He went on to helm the action-comedy “Undercover Brother” in 2002, “Roll Bounce” in 2005, “Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins” and “Soul Men” in 2008, “The Best Man Holiday” in 2013, and “Barbershop: the Next Cut” in 2016.

Lee became attached to direct “Night School” last month. The comedy, starring Kevin Hart, hits theaters on Sept. 28, 2018.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad