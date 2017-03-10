Ahead of its screening at SXSW on Friday evening, Magnolia Pictures has acquired North American rights to “Lemon,” the feature directorial debut of Janicza Bravo.

Bravo co-wrote the screenplay with actor and husband, actor and comedian Brett Gelman, who also stars in the film. “Lemon” had its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and opened the International Film Festival Rotterdam.

The film follows Isaac Lachman (Gelman), a 40-year-old man crippled by the mediocrity in his life. He has hit the wall in his career, his girlfriend of ten years is leaving him, his family is overbearing, so he idly watches as his once dream-filled life begins to deteriorate.

“Lemon” also stars Judy Greer, Michael Cera and Nia Long. Shiri Appleby, Fred Melamed, Jon Daly, Rhea Perlman, David Paymer, Gillian Jacobs, Martin Starr and Marla Gibbs round out the cast.

Bravo first came into the indie film spotlight after her short “Gregory Bloom” won the short film jury award for fiction at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival.

“I am thrilled and honored to be partnering with Magnolia,” Bravo said of the film. “I cannot think of a better home for ‘Lemon.’ I have been a fan and admirer for many years and it means a great deal that a company with such overwhelming integrity has chosen us.”