Magnolia Pictures has acquired “Lucky,” the directorial debut of John Carroll Lynch. The deal is for U.S. and international rights to the comedic drama.

Lynch is an in-demand character actor who has played showy roles in the likes of “Fargo” and “Zodiac.” “Lucky” follows a 90-year-old atheist who goes on an unexpected journey towards enlightenment. The film boasts a star turn by Harry Dean Stanton of “Paris, Texas” and “Big Love” fame. The cast includes David Lynch, Ron Livingston, Ed Begley Jr. and Tom Skerritt.

In a rave review, Variety’s Joe Leydon wrote, “an unassumingly wonderful little film about nothing in particular and everything that’s important.”

“Lucky” has its world premiere at SXSW. Magnolia plans to release the picture theatrically later this year.

“‘Lucky’ is an uplifting, beautifully crafted paean to one of the most iconic actors of any era,” said Magnolia President Eamonn Bowles. “John has truly captured the one-of-a-kind spirit of Harry Dean Stanton with this charming and moving film.”

Magnolia’s films include “Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room,” “Tangerine,” and “I Am Not Your Negro.”

Lynch described the film as a “love letter” to Stanton and said he was pleased to have Magnolia handling the rollout.

“We are thrilled they have become part of our team and couldn’t imagine a better home for the film,” said Lynch. “I’m so excited for audiences to see this and Harry’s brilliant work, as well as the amazing work of the entire ensemble.”

“LuckY” was co-written by Drago Sumonja and Logan Sparks. Danielle Renfrew Behrens’ Superlative Films produced the film along with Greg Gilreath, Adam Hendricks, and John Lang of Divide/Conquer, and Ira Steven Behr, Richard Kahan, Sumonja, and Sparks. Jason Delane Lee served as executive producer.

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia SVP of Acquisitions John Von Thaden with Nate Bolotin of XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers. Magnolia Head of Worldwide Sales Scott Veltri and Magnolia Director of International Sales Lorna Lee Sagebiel-Torres will be selling international rights to the film at Cannes.