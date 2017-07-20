Mads Mikkelsen in Talks to Join Sci-Fi Adventure ‘Chaos Walking’

Mads Mikkelsen is in negotiations to join Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley as the villain in Lionsgate’s science-fiction adventure “Chaos Walking.”

Doug Liman is directing while Allison Shearmur, Doug Davison, and Erwin Stoff are the producers. The screenplay will be written by Charlie Kaufman, Lindsey Beers, John Lee Hancock, and Gary Spinelli (“Mena”).

The film is based on Patrick Ness’ “Chaos Walking: The Knife of Never Letting Go,” a book that was published in 2008 as the first in a trilogy. It is set in a dystopian world where all living creatures can hear each other’s thoughts.

The book is centered on the only boy in a town of men, who discovers something awful hidden from him and is forced to flee with only his dog. With the townspeople in pursuit, the duo then stumbles upon a strange and silent girl and together set off on a white-knuckle journey in which the boy must unlearn everything he knows to figure out who he truly is.

Lionsgate has set a March 1, 2019, release date. The movie will begin shooting later this summer in Montreal.

Should the deal for Mikkelsen go through, he will play a ruthless mayor searching for the young man he once mentored and a vigilant keeper of his own secrets.

Mikkelsen most recently starred as Galen Erso in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and as Hannibal Lecter in NBC’s “Hannibal.” He is repped by UTA and Art Management.